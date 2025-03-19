Chelsea's Bronze says autism has benefited her on the pitch

Chelsea and England defender Lucy Bronze said her autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have helped her become a better player, having been diagnosed in 2021.

The 33-year-old helped England win the Women's Euros in 2022 and reach the final of the 2023 World Cup. She has won the Women's Champions League five times, twice with Barcelona and three times with French side Olympique Lyonnais.

"How I process things, being super-focused. People always say, 'Oh, you're so passionate about football'," Bronze told the BBC in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I don't know if I'd say I'm passionate, I'm obsessed. That's my autism, it's my hyper-focus on football. Something that is really good for ADHD and autism is exercise. Having that focus, something to do, keeping moving.

"Training every day is amazing for me. Some of the other girls will be like: 'Are you sure you're 33 because you don't stop?' All the things I have because of autism have worked in my advantage."

In school Bronze had trouble reading and spelling and was diagnosed with dyslexia. Though her mother had long suspected she may be autistic, Bronze was officially diagnosed with autism and ADHD four years ago during an England training camp.

"It didn't change anything essentially, but it was a bit of an eye opener," Bronze said.

"I just learned more about myself, understood why in certain situations I saw things differently to other people or acted in a different way to other people."

Bronze, who is an ambassador for the National Autistic Society in the UK, now helps with raising awareness and getting rid of the stigma around the condition.

"Being misunderstood when you're younger is so difficult, which is why I wanted to join the charity," she said.