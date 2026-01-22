Chelsea's Caicedo scores to break stubborn Pafos defence

LONDON, Jan 21 : Chelsea boosted their chances of a Champions League top-eight finish on Wednesday when Moises Caicedo headed home from a corner in the 78th minute to break down a stubborn Pafos defence.The London side squeezed into eighth in the table on goal difference with one match to go - a tough away game at 25th-placed Napoli, managed by former boss Antonio Conte.

Chelsea, led by new coach Liam Rosenior in his first Champions League game, enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession against the highly organised Pafos team.

They were backed up by Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter who pulled off a series of fine saves, including three earlier bullet attempts from Ecuadorean midfielder Caicedo.

Caicedo's goal from a Pedro Neto corner finally broke the deadlock, earning Chelsea the chance to go straight through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Rosenior told reporters Caicedo was simply an outstanding player.

"He's a world-class midfield player and always a threat from set plays."

Caicedo described the game as tough, meaning his goal was particularly important. "We got three points and now we're going to enjoy and we're going to keep going because we have one more game to go," he said.

It was a largely frustrating night for Chelsea, who had to win to stand a chance of making the top eight and would have hoped for more goals against the Cypriot champions.

The Londoners, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, are one of eight teams on 13 points in the table so goal difference is crucial.

"Conte is a great coach," Rosenior said of next Wednesday's game at Napoli. "But I'm not daunted by the prospect. They have to win which changes the dynamic." Pafos, who hit the post in the first half after a shot from Jaja bounced off Chelsea captain Reece James, drop to 30th in the table on six points.