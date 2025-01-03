Chelsea's Fofana likely to miss rest of season, says Maresca

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could sit out the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday as the club struggles for form without the French centre back.

Fofana went through injury hell when he missed the entire 2023-24 campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament surgery in pre-season but started the new season strongly to form the bedrock of Maresca's defence.

The 24-year-old started every game he was available for before he suffered the injury against Aston Villa last month, with his absence coinciding with Chelsea leaking goals while Benoit Badiashile is also sidelined.

"Unfortunately Wes will be out for a very long time and Benoit will be out for at least until February," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's London derby away at Crystal Palace.

"Unfortunately he (Fofana) could be out for the season. We don't know exactly but he could be out for part of the season."

However, Maresca confirmed there is no need for surgery at the moment while Reece James is back in training having last played in November.

"Reece is back from the last game and in line for some minutes, while Romeo (Lavia) is very close to returning, he has started to work with us," Maresca added.

"Romeo, we all consider him a top player, but the most important thing is for him to be fit. Kiernan (Dewsbury-Hall) is still out."

Chelsea were in second place at the start of December to give their fans hope of challenging for the title. But one month on, they are fourth - 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

But Maresca said he had already played down their title chances many times, explaining that this season was about transition and coming together as a team.

"I didn't need to wait to lose games to understand that (Chelsea would not be title contenders)," Maresca said. "I said already many times, I don't think nobody in this room expected us to be here.

"We don't like to lose games or drop points, but it is not going to affect our journey. We are aware that during the season, you are going to lose games.

"You don't need only good players, the talent is not enough (to win titles). You need to add more things, things we are adding like togetherness and becoming a team in a difficult moment."

Maresca also said he had "no idea" about Ben Chilwell's future at Stamford Bridge with the transfer window open. The English full back has made only one substitute appearance in the League Cup this season.

"It's the January transfer window and there are players who are probably going to leave, but not sure at the moment," he said.