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Chelsea's Joao Pedro out of Brazil's friendlies against Australia, India with injury
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Chelsea's Joao Pedro out of Brazil's friendlies against Australia, India with injury

Chelsea's Joao Pedro out of Brazil's friendlies against Australia, India with injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Hull City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 12, 2026 Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17 Sep 2026 11:14AM
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Sept 17 : Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has withdrawn from Brazil's friendlies against Australia and India due to injury, the national team said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played the full game for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Brazil did not specify the nature of Joao Pedro's injury but said in a social media post that Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli had been called up as his replacement.

Brazil will visit Australia for two friendlies on September 25 and September 29, before playing India in Kolkata on October 3.

Source: Reuters
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