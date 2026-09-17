Chelsea's Joao Pedro out of Brazil's friendlies against Australia, India with injury

Sept 17 : Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has withdrawn from Brazil's friendlies against Australia and India due to injury, the national team said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played the full game for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Brazil did not specify the nature of Joao Pedro's injury but said in a social media post that Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli had been called up as his replacement.

Brazil will visit Australia for two friendlies on September 25 and September 29, before playing India in Kolkata on October 3.