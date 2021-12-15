Logo
Chelsea's Kante, Chalobah in contention for Everton game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Juventus - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 23, 2021 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

15 Dec 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 11:59AM)
Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah have returned to training and could be available for Thursday's Premier League game against Everton, the club said on their website.

Kante has not played since injuring his knee in a 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League in November, while Chalobah sustained a hamstring injury against Watford earlier this month.

Chelsea's midfield has been hit hard by injuries, with Mateo Kovacic isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 while Jorginho missed last week's Champions League game with a back problem.

Chelsea's 3-2 home win over Leeds United on Saturday kept them in third place with 36 points, five behind leaders Manchester City and one behind Liverpool.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

