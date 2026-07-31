Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban

July 31 : Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk can return to competition immediately after the English FA resolved the anti-doping disciplinary proceedings against the Ukrainian in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, the governing body said on Friday.

Mudryk, who returned an adverse analytical finding in an anti-doping test in October 2024, was given a four-year ban by the FA in April, which he appealed against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The FA and Mr Mudryk have now - with the agreement of WADA - resolved the appeal proceedings," the FA said in a statement.

"As a part of the agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed the ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) charged and acceded to a period of ineligibility equal to the time served at the date of the agreement."