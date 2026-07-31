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Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban
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Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban

Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Chelsea - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - November 23, 2024 Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough /File Photo
Chelsea's Mudryk free to return to competition after serving doping ban
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Chelsea v Noah - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 7, 2024 Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
31 Jul 2026 11:41PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 11:47PM)
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July 31 : Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk can return to competition immediately after the English FA resolved the anti-doping disciplinary proceedings against the Ukrainian in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, the governing body said on Friday.

Mudryk, who returned an adverse analytical finding in an anti-doping test in October 2024, was given a four-year ban by the FA in April, which he appealed against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The FA and Mr Mudryk have now - with the agreement of WADA - resolved the appeal proceedings," the FA said in a statement.

"As a part of the agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed the ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) charged and acceded to a period of ineligibility equal to the time served at the date of the agreement."

Source: Reuters
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