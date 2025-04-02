Chelsea's Palmer, Madueke and Jackson in contention to face Spurs

LONDON :Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson have recovered from injury and are available for Thursday's Premier League game with Tottenham Hotspur, manager Enzo Maresca said.

The team's attacking firepower will get a much-needed boost with the return of the trio ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Chelsea, fourth with 49 points from 29 games, are in a tight race for a top-four finish, with Manchester City trailing them by a point and Newcastle United, who have a game in hand, and Brighton & Hove Albion two points behind the London club.

Palmer, the club's top scorer this season, missed the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on March 16 and the start of England's World Cup qualifying campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Winger Madueke has been sidelined for the last four league games and forward Jackson for the last five also with hamstring injuries.

"Cole is back, he is ok. He is better. Noni is better and Nico is better. They are all good," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have said many times that this is a game for the players and when they are not there for different reasons you struggle. It’s exactly what happened to us this season, we had six unbelievable months and then six or seven injuries in a row.

"It is very good (to have them back). It will be good to finish (the season) with all of them ... some days off for Cole and for the rest was a good thing."

Maresca added that his side were still managing skipper Reece James' playing time following the England defender's comeback for club and country after recurring injuries.

"The reason why is because you know his history probably better than me. Reece is a player that you need to be careful with at this moment," the manager added.

"We want him fit until the end, so the idea is to manage him to the end (of the season) and then we see in the future if we can go every day."

The Italian coach added that Jadon Sancho, who is on loan from Manchester United, needed to improve, with the winger's future at the London club still unclear.

Sancho has scored two goals and provided seven assists from 28 appearances for Chelsea this season.

"For sure, he can do better in terms of numbers, no doubt, but it is not only about Jadon. We have more players in the same situation," Maresca said.

"I do not need to give Jadon a message, I speak with him every day. I had a conversation with him yesterday. He needs to continue to give his best until the end. That is what we want from Jadon."