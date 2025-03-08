Logo
Chelsea's Palmer unfazed by goal drought, says Maresca
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Conference League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Chelsea - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - March 6, 2025 Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

08 Mar 2025 12:00AM
Cole Palmer's dry spell in front of goal has not had an adverse effect on the Chelsea attacking midfielder's mood, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of a Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

England international Palmer, who netted 27 goals and bagged 15 assists in a breakout campaign last season, has failed to score in his last eight games in all competitions and has missed a number of promising chances in recent matches.

"When you score a goal you are more happy because your goals help the team to win. But overall Cole is fine. He's happy," Maresca told reporters.

"He knows he's struggled to score goals in this moment but that it's something normal that during the season can happen. Watching him during the training session you don't think it's affecting him, he's fantastic."

Maresca also provided injury updates on defender Wesley Fofana, midfielder Romeo Lavia and striker Nicolas Jackson.

"Wes (Fofana) is training with us for more than 10 days so he's back," the Italian manager said.

"Romeo (Lavia) is starting to work with us, so that's good news. He's still far from being fit 100 per cent. Nico (Jackson) has started running outside but I think the programme is still the same - probably after the international break."

Chelsea, fifth in the standings with 46 points from 27 games, will fancy their chances of claiming a home win on Sunday over 19th-placed Leicester, who have lost their last four league games.

Maresca, who left Leicester before the beginning of the season to take charge of Chelsea, said he sympathised with the relegation-threatened Foxes as well as their beleaguered manager Ruud van Nistelrooy - a former teammate of Maresca's at Malaga.

"I really support Ruud, first of all because he's a friend of mine and then because he's there," he added.

"He's trying to do his best and all the best. We know it's difficult...

"In this moment, I'm focused on us. Now I'm here, I'm just thinking about us, how we can improve and then it's more for Ruud, for the sporting director, for the owner to find a solution."

Source: Reuters
