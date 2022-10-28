Chelsea's Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton

LONDON: Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (Oct 29) admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down.

Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he returns to the south coast seeking to extend his unbeaten run since taking over as Chelsea manager to 10 games.

Brighton on the other hand are yet to win since Potter departed and was replaced by Italian Roberto De Zerbi.

"Sometimes life throws you opportunity and you have to take them or not," Potter told reporters. "Timing wasn't great for anybody and sometimes that happens. The decision to work here was too good to turn down.

"I don't have expectations of the crowd, most people I've spoken to from Brighton have been supportive but I'm not naive, that's not universal."

Potter still lives in the Brighton area but says he has not experienced any hostility.

"No, because I don't really socialise that much. I go from here to home. It's a boring life so no problem," he said.

While Brighton are yet to win under De Zerbi they remain in ninth place, four spots behind Chelsea, and Potter says his old club have been unlucky in their recent games.

"The performances have been good. Luck, sometimes you need it. I know the quality of the team, it's a difficult game for us," Potter said. "They're a good team and understand space.

"Apart from luck, they'd have more points. Great bunch of lads, top staff as well. I had a fantastic time there."

Chelsea have drawn their last two Premier League games - 0-0 at Brentford and 1-1 at home to Manchester United - with questions being asked about their lack of goals.

Raheem Sterling has taken the brunt of fans' frustration having not scored in the league since August, but Potter says no player should be singled out.

"Raheem's quality speaks for itself. It's better for me to think about the team and how we can attack better and create more chances," Potter said.

Chelsea will again be without central defender Kalidou Koulibaly because of a knee injury.

Brighton have not beaten Chelsea since an FA Cup tie in 1933.