Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; United States midfielder Christian Pulisic (10) in the second half against Canada during a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

29 Oct 2021 12:14PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, the London club said on Thursday.

Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while playing for the United States during the international break last month and the 23-year-old has not featured for Chelsea since their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their league opener on Aug. 14.

Defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who all missed Wednesday's League Cup win over Southampton, also returned to training.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League with 22 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Liverpool.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us