Chelsea’s Rosenior takes blame for Sanchez's errors in League Cup loss

Sport

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 14, 2026 Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 7, 2026 Chelsea's Robert Sanchez concedes their second goal scored by Fulham's Harry Wilson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
15 Jan 2026 10:36AM
Jan 15 : Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said he should be held accountable for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's errors after their 3-2 League Cup loss in the opening leg of their semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Sanchez failed to deal with Declan Rice’s seventh‑minute corner, allowing Ben White to stab in the opener. The goalkeeper then spilled White’s cross early in the second half, leaving Viktor Gyokeres to tap home in the 49th minute.

"I'm asking Rob to do things that he hasn't done before," Rosenior, who took charge of the club on January 6 following Enzo Maresca's sacking, told reporters.

"I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I'm accountable. That's on me.

"He will improve in terms of his understanding.

"That's Rob's first game with me, I've had two days' work with him. 

"My job is to help them, not to blame them."

Chelsea, who are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points - 18 away from leaders Arsenal - will next face Brentford on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
