Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea's top-four rivals had advantage after cup exits, says Tuchel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea's top-four rivals had advantage after cup exits, says Tuchel

Chelsea's top-four rivals had advantage after cup exits, says Tuchel

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Chelsea - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 12, 2022 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

20 Apr 2022 12:54PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their rivals for the Champions League places had failed to capitalise on the "huge advantage" they were given after early cup exits allowed them to focus on the race for the top four.

Chelsea have reached the final of the FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup, as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and have played more games this season than any other Premier League club.

Despite their intense schedule Chelsea have a strong grip on third place in the league, leading fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by five points and having played two games less. Arsenal and Manchester United are a further three points back.

United manager Ralf Rangnick raised concerns earlier this week about the Premier League's decision to reschedule their game against Chelsea, while Mikel Arteta said last month that the scheduling of Arsenal's games was "not fair".

"They have been given a huge advantage," Tuchel told reporters ahead of their league game against Arsenal later on Wednesday. "I was not happy when Tottenham were out of the (Europa) Conference League.

"Because I thought, 'Wow, I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused and he can train them physically'.

"I thought this will be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup. I thought it would be a huge boost for them, because they have a very young and talented team."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us