Chelsea's WSL clash with Everton postponed after positive COVID tests
Chelsea's WSL clash with Everton postponed after positive COVID tests

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Chelsea - Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 17, 2021 Everton's Megan Finnigan in action with Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

15 Jan 2022 12:49AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 12:45AM)
LONDON : Chelsea had their third Women's Super League game in a row cancelled on Friday when their upcoming clash with Everton was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and injuries at the Merseyside club.

The Londoners were due to travel to Everton for Sunday's lunchtime kickoff, but Chelsea released a statement on Friday saying that the game had been called off and would now be played at a later date.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA following a number of positive Covid-19 test results and injuries at Everton," the statement said.

Chelsea's Dec. 19 meeting with West Ham United and their first game back after the Christmas break against Tottenham Hotspur were both postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks and they have not played in the league since losing 1-0 to Reading on Dec. 11.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

