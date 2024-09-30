Logo
Chelsea's WSL clash with Man Utd postponed due to scheduling conflict
Chelsea's WSL clash with Man Utd postponed due to scheduling conflict

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2024 Chelsea's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

30 Sep 2024 01:24PM
Chelsea's clash with Manchester United in the Women's Super League (WSL), set for Oct. 6, has been postponed due to its proximity with the Londoner's Champions League match against Real Madrid on Oct. 8, Chelsea said on Sunday.

The WSL champions said the scheduling conflict between the two home fixtures could not be resolved despite their best efforts.

"We are extremely disappointed with the outcome but wish to reiterate that player welfare and the impact on our supporters are of the utmost importance to us," Chelsea said in a statement.

Seven-time champions Chelsea have won both their opening matches in the WSL this season and will continue their campaign at Arsenal on Oct. 12.

United are equal in points with Chelsea, having also won two matches.

Source: Reuters

