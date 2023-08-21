Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cheptegei wins third successive 10,000m gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cheptegei wins third successive 10,000m gold

Cheptegei wins third successive 10,000m gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 10,000m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 20, 2023 Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates with the gold medal after winning the men's 10,000m final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

21 Aug 2023 01:09AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive World Championship 10,000 metres gold on Sunday despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.

The world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m has had an injury-hit year and struggled to hit his top form but, on a hot, humid night in Budapest he broke clear approaching the bell and stamped his authority over the field with a 53-second last lap to come home in 27:51.42.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the bronze.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.