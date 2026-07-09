Cherundolo named coach of US under-23 team for LA Olympics

NEW YORK, July 9 : Former U.S. national team player and MLS coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the United States under-23 men's national team that will play at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the country's federation said on Thursday.

• Cherundolo, who earned 87 caps and competed in three World Cups for the United States, led LAFC to the MLS Cup as manager in 2022 after coaching in Germany at the youth level.

• The United States reached the quarter-finals at the Paris Games. It was their first appearance at the Olympics since 2008. The team took their spot for 2028 as hosts.

• "I believe we have an exciting group of players with tremendous potential, and I’m looking forward to building an environment where they can challenge themselves, grow together, and represent our country with pride," Cherundolo said in a statement.