Chess-Another world title up for grabs as Freestyle Chess and FIDE agree on $300,000 event

PARIS, ‌Jan 7 : Another world chess title will be up for grabs next month after the launch of the first official FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship, expanding the sport’s growing elite calendar beyond the traditional classical crown.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and private organiser Freestyle Chess said on Wednesday they had agreed to stage the championship in Weissenhaus, Germany from February 13–15, marking the ‌first time the title in the Fischer Random format ‌will be awarded under a joint framework.

Last year, FIDE approved a new global competition set up by Norway Chess that will crown a World Combined Champion across three time formats — Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz.

The move followed the conclusion of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour, which crowned Magnus Carlsen as its overall champion in South ‍Africa, adding another major accolade to the Norwegian’s resume after he stepped away from the classical world championship cycle.

Freestyle Chess, also known as Chess960 or Fischer Random, randomises the starting position of the pieces, reducing the role of opening preparation and placing a ​greater emphasis on creativity and over-the-board ‌skill.

Eight players will compete for the new world title, with six qualifiers coming from the 2025 Grand Slam standings. Two additional players will ​be selected separately by FIDE and Freestyle Chess, with American grandmaster Hans Niemann already nominated ⁠by the private organiser and an online ‌qualifier set to determine the final spot.

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said the agreement ​ensured elite competition in the format would operate “within a clear and transparent sporting framework”, underlining that no world championship title can be awarded ‍without FIDE’s approval.

The event will feature a $300,000 prize fund, with $100,000 going to the champion, and ⁠will be played over three days using rapid time controls, culminating in a four-game final.

FIDE ​and Freestyle Chess also confirmed ‌plans to launch a women’s freestyle world championship later in 2026.

(Reporting ‍by ​Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)