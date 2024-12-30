Chess-Carlsen to return to World Blitz Championships after dress code dispute

Chess great Magnus Carlsen will return to the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York after initially quitting following governing body FIDE's decision to bar him from a round for wearing jeans.

Carlsen, world champion between 2013 and 2023, decided to leave the tournament on Friday when FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament due to his breach of dress code regulations.

In a interview to the YouTube channel of the Take Take Take app on Sunday, the 34-year-old confirmed he would be returning.

"To make a long story short: I'll be playing at least one more day here in New York. If I do well, another day after that," Carlsen said.

He added he had talks with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich after the incident.

"Speaking to Dvorkovich and the main sponsor Turlov, it did feel we could have some fruitful discussions and in the end of the day I decided to play," he said.

"In addition, I love playing blitz chess. I want to give the fans the chance to see me play it. It could be the last time, who knows."

Dvorkovich expressed regret in a post on FIDE's X account later on Sunday over the situation escalating and acknowledged Carlsen's vital role in elevating the sport.

"It is unfortunate that the implementation of dress-code rules, while being legally sound and consistent, has left some feeling this is disproportionate and caused the situation everyone would have preferred to avoid," he said.

Dvorkovich added that he approved a trial of a more flexible approach to attire during the World Blitz Championships that would allow minor deviations from the official dress code.

Carlsen pointed out that he would definitely not leave his preferred clothes at home.

"As a principle, I will definitely play in jeans tomorrow," he said.