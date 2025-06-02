Logo
Sport

Chess-Carlsen slams table in defeat to Gukesh at Norway Chess
FILE PHOTO: Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen looks on ahead of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris, France, April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 02:49PM
A seething Magnus Carlsen slammed his fist into a table after suffering his first defeat to world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in a classical game on Sunday in Stavanger.

Carlsen had his opponent on the ropes for much of the match in the Norway Chess 2025 tournament but his composure cracked under the pressure of a ticking clock and he committed a blunder that handed India's Gukesh a decisive advantage.

Carlsen slammed his fist on the table after the defeat before exchanging a quick handshake with Gukesh, apologising for his outburst and storming off.

"I mean, (the win was) not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I'll take it," Gukesh told Chess.com.

"... I've also banged a lot of tables in my career."

Carlsen remained top of the standings after the defeat.

Source: Reuters
