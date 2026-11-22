Nov 21 : World chess governing body FIDE referred Magnus Carlsen to its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) after the Norwegian forfeited three games during a pilot event for the Total Chess World Championship Tour in Budapest, the federation said on Saturday.

In a statement, FIDE criticised Carlsen for missing three scheduled games against Vladislav Artemiev while their 17th-place playoff was still undecided.

Carlsen forfeited both rapid games on the opening day of the match and a fast classic game on day two before prevailing in an armageddon tie-break.

“Given GM Carlsen’s stature and his significant role in promoting chess, such actions are particularly concerning, as they may damage the reputation of competitions and demonstrate a lack of respect for opponents, spectators, and tournament partners,” FIDE said.

“FIDE considers such conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professional behaviour expected of participants in official competitions,” the federation added.

Carlsen's rating and world number one ranking were under pressure during the tournament, with losses threatening to push him below the 2800 mark for the first time in 17 years and potentially end his more than 15-year reign at the top of the rankings.

FIDE noted that other players also forfeited games in already-decided matches, but drew a distinction with Carlsen's absences against Artemiev while the result remained in doubt.

The Budapest event, won by Alireza Firouzja ahead of Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana, served as a test tournament for the inaugural Total Chess World Tour season in 2027.