Chess-Muzychuk replaces Humpy in Candidates tournament after Indian grandmaster pulls out

March 23 : Ukrainian grandmaster Anna Muzychuk will replace Koneru Humpy at the 2026 Women’s Candidates tournament after the Indian grandmaster withdrew, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Sunday.

Humpy pulled out of the event on Sunday, citing safety concerns related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Cyprus from March 28 to April 16.

"In accordance with the tournament regulations, Koneru's place was offered to the next highest finisher in the Women’s Events Series 2024–25 who has not yet secured qualification," FIDE said in a statement on X on Sunday.

"As a result, Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) will join the tournament as her replacement."

The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled.

In a post on X, Humpy said she did not feel safe participating.

"No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances," she wrote on Sunday.

Muzychuk will join a field featuring Tan Zhongyi, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Zhu Jiner, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Bibisara Assaubayeva.