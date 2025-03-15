Chiefs bounce back to top Super Rugby, Waratahs suffer first loss

SYDNEY : The Waikato Chiefs beat the Auckland Blues for the second time this season to remain top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings after five rounds as the New South Wales Waratahs lost the only unbeaten record in the competition.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie scored a try and kicked a crucial late penalty to help the Chiefs rebound from last week's shock loss to Fijian Drua with a tight 32-31 victory over the reigning champions in Hamilton on Saturday.

McKenzie's penalty put last year's losing finalists six points ahead in the 71st minute and although centre Rieko Ioane crossed for the Blues five minutes from time, debutant Xavi Taele hit the upright with the conversion attempt.

The win put the Chiefs four points clear of the Canterbury Crusaders, ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds at the top of the standings with the Waratahs a further point back.

A losing bonus point at least took the Blues off the bottom of the standings, the position the Waratahs held at the end of last season.

Three wins from the start of the season marked quite a turnaround for the Sydney-based team but dreams of a title challenge hit a major road bump in Brisbane on Saturday in a humbling 35-15 loss to the Reds at Lang Park.

Waratahs winger Triston Reilly drew first blood in the second minute but the visitors never really recovered from a yellow card shown to fullback Andrew Kellaway in the 23rd minute and the Reds pack took over.

Fullback Heremaia Murray scored the first Reds try before forwards Harry Wilson, Richie Asiata, Fraser McReight and Angus Blyth all crossed to give Queensland the honours in the latest edition of a rivalry that dates back to 1882.

"We got there in the end after a tough 20 minutes to open and then we just relied on our big boys to take care of the job," said Reds flyhalf Tom Lynagh, who kicked all five conversions to stay perfect for the season from the kicking tee.

"I don't get to kick if the boys don't score, so it's all credit to them really."

Earlier on Saturday in Christchurch, winger Macca Springer equalled the record for most tries in a Super Rugby match with five as the Crusaders revival continued in a thumping 55-33 win over Western Force.

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece grabbed a hat-trick for the 14-times champions but 21-year-old Springer outdid him both in quantity and quality to match Sean Wainui's feat for the Chiefs against the Waratahs in 2021.

"Our outside backs are pretty special," said coach Rob Penney, who led the Crusaders to a 4-10 record last year.

"Some of the elements are not where they want them to be (and) we're relying on some of our outstanding individuals to get in front."

There was also a revival of fortunes for the Wellington Hurricanes in the opening match of the weekend on Friday when they held on to beat the Otago Highlanders 20-18 in Dunedin.

A try from fullback Ruben Love just after the hour mark edged the Hurricanes ahead and they held off wave after wave of attacks to notch up only a second win from five matches.

Friday's second match pitched the Brumbies, who stunned the Blues in Auckland last week, against the Drua, who handed the Chiefs their first defeat in Lauktoka in round four.

Wallabies fullback Tom Wright spent his evening in Canberra weaving between Drua defenders and test centre Len Ikitau cashed in with a hat-trick of tries as the Brumbies won a rollercoaster match 38-21.