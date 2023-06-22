Chiefs out to spoil Crusaders' last dance in Super Rugby final

Waikato Chiefs have been the standout team of the Super Rugby Pacific this season but the chances are that Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will be breakdancing on the Hamilton turf at the end of Saturday's title-decider.

Robertson has performed his hip-hop routine after title triumphs in each of his six previous seasons at the Christchurch powerhouse and will be desperate for one last spin before he heads off to take over the All Blacks after the World Cup.

While the Chiefs will be out to clinch a third Super Rugby title after going back-to-back in 2012-23, the Crusaders have accumulated 13 of various sorts over the last three decades.

This year, the South Islanders have reprised their knack of peaking at the right time and romped to the final, scoring a combined 101 points in demolitions of the Fijian Drua and Auckland Blues in the knockout rounds.

The Chiefs needed late scores to win both their home playoffs against the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies but coach Clayton McMillan thinks they might be all the better for having been pushed to the limit.

"Being put under pressure over the last few weeks has given us real belief we can deal with whatever comes our way on the weekend," he said.

"The Crusaders are clearly a quality side who will come here well prepared, with a lot of belief and a legacy of turning up on the big stage. We respect that ... but we aren't daunted by the task at hand either."

McMillan will put out an almost unchanged side at a sold-out Waikato Stadium with the only tweak being Pita Gus Sowakula starting at blindside flanker and Samipeni Finau backing up from the bench.

The Chiefs have plenty of flair in a backline led by flyhalf Damian McKenzie and fullback Shaun Stevenson and have lost just one of 16 matches, including home and away wins over the Crusaders.

It was almost the same scenario for the Crusaders last season, however, but they hit their stride in the playoffs and downed the similarly dominant Blues 21-7 in the final at Eden Park.

The injury-hit Crusaders could yet welcome back lock Sam Whitelock to their pack for his 181st and final match in the famous red shirt before he heads to French club rugby next year.

"We will take it right to the warm-up for him. He's trained extremely well, done everything all week, it's looking positive," Robertson said of the All Black, who is struggling with an Achilles injury.

Test flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and prolific winger Leicester Fainga'anuku, who has scored a competition-leading 13 tries this season, will also be bidding farewell to the Crusaders and are unlikely to leave anything out on the park.

With Mo'unga pulling the strings, the supreme talent of Will Jordan at fullback, and Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue and Fainga'anuku also in the backline, the Crusaders have the weapons to test the toughest defence.

The Chiefs, however, have had just that this season, with All Blacks forwards Brodie Retallick, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei'aho helping them to the highest tackle completion rate in the competition.