Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles

GLENDALE, Arizona: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the inspired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win their second Super Bowl in four years with a 38-35 win in a magnificent contest on Sunday (Feb 12).

Hurts produced four touchdowns, three of them rushing, and threw for 304 yards but ended on the losing side with a late field goal from Harrison Butker settling a ding-dong battle in Arizona.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards but the Chiefs had game-winning displays across the field as they came back from 10 points down at half-time to hand head coach Andy Reid a victory over his former team.

The game got off to an explosive start with the Eagles scoring a touchdown on the opening drive - Hurts crossing with a quarterback sneak at the end of an impressive an 11-play, 75 yard drive.

But the Chiefs struck back swiftly with Mahomes connecting with Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco as he led the team down the field before crowning the drive with a perfectly floated pass to Kelce in the end-zone.