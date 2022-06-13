Logo
Chiellini signs for Los Angeles FC
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini looks dejected after the second goal of Argentina on Jun 1, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

13 Jun 2022 08:23PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 08:54PM)
Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Juventus, the centre back announced on Monday (Jun 13).

Chiellini left Serie A side Juventus at the end of the season after a 17-year career with the Turin club where he finished third on the club's all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

The 37-year-old also announced his retirement from international duty, playing his last match at Wembley earlier this month when European champions Italy lost the 'Finalissima' to Copa America winners Argentina.

Chiellini announced his move on Twitter wearing an LAFC cap and shirt with the caption, "The next chapter".

 

 

Source: Reuters/zl

