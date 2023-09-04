Logo
Chiesa and Danilo on target as wasteful Juventus win at Empoli
Chiesa and Danilo on target as wasteful Juventus win at Empoli

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AC Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 28, 2023 Juventus' Federico Chiesa in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

04 Sep 2023 06:02AM
Goals from Danilo and Federico Chiesa earned Juventus a 2-0 victory at Empoli in Serie A on Sunday, with the visitors squandering several other chances and missing a penalty.

Captain Danilo put the visitors ahead after 24 minutes, deftly sweeping the ball into the net following a scramble after a corner.

Arkadiusz Milik's pass sent Chiesa clear on goal and he skipped around keeper Etrit Berisha's challenge to double the lead and seal the win in the 82nd minute.

Dusan Vlahovic missed a penalty around the half-hour mark, after Youssef Maleh fouled Federico Gatti.

Milik nearly scored a third for Juventus in stoppage time, as his header struck the woodwork, while team mate Moise Kean also hit the post shortly after.

Source: Reuters

