Sport

Chiesa and Pellegrini out of Italy squad for Euro qualifiers
Chiesa and Pellegrini out of Italy squad for Euro qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Italy Training - FIGC Coverciano Technical Centre, Coverciano, Italy - September 4, 2023 Italy's Federico Chiesa arrives for training REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello
08 Sep 2023 09:20PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 09:43PM)
Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini are both out of Italy's squad for the Euro 2024 qualification games with North Macedonia and Ukraine through injury, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Friday (Sep 8).

Luciano Spalletti and his squad leave on Friday for Skopje where they will face North Macedonia on Saturday, but Chiesa and Pellegrini have both returned to their clubs after picking up muscle injuries.

"Subjected this morning to diagnostic tests, the Juventus striker (Chiesa) and the AS Roma midfielder (Pellegrini) were unavailable for the matches with North Macedonia and Ukraine," the FIGC statement said.

This is Spalletti's first squad since replacing Roberto Mancini as Italy manager in August. Italy have three points from their opening two Group C games after defeat to England and an away win in Malta.

After the game with North Macedonia, they will face Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/ga

