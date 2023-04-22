Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan

Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Breaststroke - Semifinal 2 - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Evgeniia Chikunova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa react REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

22 Apr 2023 01:30AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of two minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan on Friday.

The previous record of 2:18.95 was set by South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker in the final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.

Chikunova, then aged 16, finished fourth in that final.

Russian news agency TASS said the record had yet to be ratified by World Aquatics.

Russian and Belarusian swimmers are banned from competing internationally due to the war in Ukraine, but World Aquatics this month established a task force to explore their return as neutrals.

This year's world swimming championships are scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.