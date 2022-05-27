Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chile appoint Eduardo Berizzo as new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chile appoint Eduardo Berizzo as new coach

27 May 2022 09:00AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 09:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chile on Thursday appointed experienced Argentine Eduardo Berizzo as their new national coach following the team's failure to make this year's World Cup finals.

Berizzo replaces Martin Lasarte, who was sacked in April after Chile missed out on the finals that begin in Qatar in November.

The 52-year-old Berizzo began his coaching career as an assistant to then Chile manager Marcelo Bielsa in 2007.

He has coached since at Argentine club Estudiantes, Sevilla and Athletic in Spain, and he most recently led Paraguay during most of their unsuccessful bid to qualify for Qatar.

He was given a four-year contract in Santiago and will be charged with getting Chile back on track after missing out on both the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and this year's tournament.

His first games in charge will come next month when Chile play South Korea and Tunisia.

"Dear fans of our national football team, we have a coach and he is Eduardo Berizzo," said Pablo Milad, the president of the Chilean Football Federation. "He knows our football and he has vast international experience. We wish him lots of luck."

As a player Berizzo enjoyed spells with Newell's Old Boys, Marseille, Atlas, River Plate and Celta de Vigo between 1988 and 2006.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us