Chile beat Bolivia to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Chile - Olympic Stadium Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia - February 1, 2022 Chile fans in the stands REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Chile - Olympic Stadium Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia - February 1, 2022 Chile players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Manuel Claure
02 Feb 2022 08:09AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 08:09AM)
LA PAZ : A double from Alexis Sanchez helped Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 on Tuesday to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

With two games remaining for both sides, Chile moved into fifth place in the 10-team South American group on 19 points.

The top four teams in the section qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified and Ecuador in third will almost certainly join them.

On a heavy pitch in the Bolivian capital, Sanchez put Chile ahead after 14 minutes but Marc Enoumba equalised eight minutes before halftime for the home side.

Marcelino Nunez restored Chile's lead after 77 minutes and Sanchez added a third with four minutes remaining.

Bolivia’s top goalscorer Marcelo Martins pulled one back two minutes later but Chile held on.

Peru, who have 20 points, play Ecuador, who sit third with 24 points, later on Tuesday. Leaders Brazil are at home to Paraguay and second-place Argentina are at home to Colombia.

In the night’s other game, Uruguay, who have 19 points, take on Venezuela, who are bottom of the group and out the running.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

