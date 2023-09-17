Logo
Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Sport

Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats

Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Seilala Lam in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Duncan Paia'aua scores their second try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Seilala Lam in action with Chile's Jose Ignacio Larenas and Raimundo Martinez REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Duncan Paia'aua celebrates scoring their second try with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile bring festival feel despite debut defeats
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Samoa v Chile - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 16, 2023 Samoa's Sama Malolo celebrates with Sa Jordan Taufua after scoring a try REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
17 Sep 2023 12:31AM
BORDEAUX, France : Chile's rugby team echoed their fans' exuberance just in being at their first World Cup, shrugging off back-to-back losses against Japan and Samoa to celebrate their presence at the sport's biggest tournament.

"It’s hard to put it in words to be honest. This is such an amazing feeling. I feel so alive," Chile captain Martin Sigren said after the 43-10 defeat to Samoa.

For Sigren, who usually plies his trade for Doncaster Knights in the unshowy conditions of English rugby's second tier championship, the Stade de Bordeaux in full voice with an official tally of 39,291 fans for the first ever international between Samoa and Chile presented a fine contrast.

Sporting a condor tattoo on his forearm, the team's emblem, and a bruised eye from the game, Sigren praised the special atmosphere generated by the swathes of Chilean fans.

"Being in the middle of all this especially with this amazing Chilean crowd cheering you, I got my family here supporting me as well so it's so special," Sigren said.

Chile fans in their red shirts formed rings outside the pristine pillared white box of the Stade de Bordeaux before the match, couples taking it in turn to enter the space and circle each other in the traditional Cueca dance.

Inside they roared, chanted "ole ole ole, Chile, Chile", shouted and whistled in a thunderous show of support.

"We expected a great game, we missed too many things but definitely Chilean rugby has changed," coach Pablo Lemoine said.

It was discipline that let Chile down as much as the raw power of their Samoan opponents, Lemoine said, after Chile conceded 17 penalties and two yellow cards in game played mostly in good spirits but which became scrappy and spiky in the final quarter.

"We respected our gameplan but conceded far too many silly penalties," he said.

Chile next face perhaps an even tougher challenge against England.

"We have to play an intelligent game, we have to be smart in playing a Tier 1 nation like England, but the players will be prepared," Lemoine said.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

