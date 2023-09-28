Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chile make eight changes for final Pool D game against Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chile make eight changes for final Pool D game against Argentina

28 Sep 2023 11:09PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 11:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chile head coach Pablo Lemoine made eight changes to his team for their final World Cup Pool D game against Argentina as they seek to spare themselves more blushes on Saturday.

Chile have had a tough time in France, scoring only 22 points but conceding 156 and they sit last in their group with no points.

Centres Rodrigo Fernandez and Domingo Saavedra, the only two Chileans to play three whole games in the tournament, again start.

Javier Carrasco, who missed the 71-0 drubbing by England, returns to the front row having started the first two matches.

Team:

1-Javier Carrasco, 2 Augusto Bohme, 3-Matias Dittus, 4-Santiago Pedrero, 5-Javier Eissmann, 6-Martín Sigren (c), 7-Clemente Saavedra, 8-Raimundo Martínez, 9-Marcelo Torrealba, 10- Rodrigo Fernandez, 11-Jose Ignacio Larenas, 12-Matias Garafulic, 13-Domingo Saavedra, 14-Santiago Videla, 15-Inaki Ayarza

Replacements:

16-Tomas Dussaillant, 17-Salvador Lues, 18-Esteban Inostroza, 19-Augusto Sarmiento, 20-Alfonso Escobar, 21-Ignacio Silva, 22-Nicolas Herreros, 23-Francisco Urroz

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.