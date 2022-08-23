Chile urges FIFA to speed up Ecuador World Cup player decision

MANCHESTER, England: FIFA has been urged to speed up its response to an appeal in the case of an Ecuador player that Chile claim played while ineligible during World Cup qualifying.

The Chilean Football Association has appealed FIFA's June 10th decision to dismiss their complaint that Ecuador’s Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador’s 18 qualifying games for the Qatar World Cup.

FIFA said that “after analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it” it was not taking action.

The Chilean FA (ANPF) appealed the decision on Jul 1 but says it has yet to hear from FIFA.

“We are deeply concerned about the delays in the procedure. This is a case where the resolution impacts the World Cup tournament, due to commence on November 20, and we would therefore expect quick answers and rulings, as has happened in other cases," ANPF general secretary Jorge Yunge told Reuters in an email.

“We formally appealed to FIFA on Jul 1 and requested the production of certain evidence from the Ecuadorian Federation that would have a great impact on the resolution of the case, but, to date, there has been no further feedback.

“We also sent new and unpublished documents in the appeal, which clearly show the irregularities regarding Byron Castillo’s eligibility, and we requested once again that he be called to clarify the situation. Apparently, nobody wants to speak to him, which we find surprising," he added.

Yunge said that there was a risk that any opportunity to take the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland would be denied by a lack of time.

“The way things are happening leaves us with the feeling that - if the resolution goes against us in the appeal committee - our legitimate right to appeal and to have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the start of the World Cup will be eliminated.

“We understand the challenges associated with making a ruling in our favour at this stage, but justice needs to be served at all costs," added Yunge.

FIFA declined to comment.