Chilean derby postponed after deadly Copa Libertadores crush

SANTIAGO :A Chilean derby between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after two young fans were killed on Thursday in a crush at a Copa Libertadores match at the Monumental stadium on Thursday.

Security Minister Luis Cordero said the match between Chile's two most popular teams had been postponed after a report by the local police cited unsafe conditions for Sunday's match.

The crush occurred when home fans tried to enter the Monumental stadium in Santiago before Colo Colo's Group E Copa Libertadores match against Brazilian side Fortaleza.

The victims, a 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old female, were crushed against a fence near the stadium.

"A very sad and irreparable loss for the family, for the loved ones, and for the Colo Colo club, following the death of two young people yesterday," Universidad de Chile coach Gustavo Alvarez said in a statement.

"The grief is so profound that it goes beyond colors. I speak for myself, the coaching staff, and the squad of Universidad de Chile. Our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and to Colo Colo."

Colo Colo fans took to the pitch in protest at the deaths, with the game still 0-0 in the second half. South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, later canceled the match.

"We feel that this suspension of the Superclasico is a triumph for the violent people who do not want soccer to take place. They are the ones who have pressured and threatened for this match not to be played," Universidad de Chile said in a statement.

A local Supercopa match between Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile in January was also postponed due to security concerns and the club said that was not a problem anymore.

"We have carried out multiple campaigns to prevent violence and have invested heavily to ensure that our matches are a spectacle that fans can attend as a family. Since implementing these changes, we have had no incidents or security problems," the statement said.

"Our Club made a proposal for a match that was approved, which meets all the conditions requested by the authority and guarantees the safety of the attendees."