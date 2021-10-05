Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chilwell, Abraham called up for England World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chilwell, Abraham called up for England World Cup qualifiers

Chilwell, Abraham called up for England World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez

05 Oct 2021 01:29AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 01:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England have called up defender Ben Chilwell and striker Tammy Abraham for this month's World Cup qualifiers while Reece James has withdrawn due to injury, the FA said on Monday.

Chilwell, 24, was initially left out as England boss Gareth Southgate selected his Chelsea team mate James along with Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker as the full backs.

Former Chelsea striker Abraham, now at AS Roma, has been capped six times and last played for England in November.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form since moving to the Italian capital in the close season, scoring four goals in 10 appearances with Roma currently fourth in Serie A.

England, top of Group I with 16 points from six games, face Andorra away on Saturday before playing Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us