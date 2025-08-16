Chimaev finally gets UFC title shot after long road to the top

After Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the MMA scene in 2020 with a flurry of fast, violent stoppages that suggested a champion-in-waiting, he finally gets his shot at UFC gold when he takes on incumbent Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago on Saturday.

The Chechen-born 31-year-old, who started his professional career in Sweden before moving to the United Arab Emirates, was long seen as an unstoppable force until his career was disrupted by illness and visa issues.

Saturday's showdown will see Chimaev put his unbeaten record on the line against the unorthodox South African.

"I think he's ready, I'm ready, just going in, fireworks," Chimaev told a media conference on Thursday that saw his opponent roundly booed by members of the public in attendance. "I've come to take over, man, to take his head and go."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Both fighters made the 185-pound limit at Friday's weigh-in, setting up a mouth-watering clash between Chimaev's smothering wrestling and hard-hitting groundwork and the sheer unpredictability of du Plessis, who is also 31.

Chimaev roared out of the traps when he entered the UFC in July 2020, submitting John Phillips in the second round of his debut with the promotion before making an incredibly quick turnaround by dropping down to welterweight 10 days later and knocking out Rhys McKee in the opening round.

He was back in the cage again less than two months later to score a knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds that looked to have put him on a fast-track to title contention.

Chimaev's meteoric rise was abruptly derailed when he tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 and such were his struggles to recover from the illness that he announced his retirement from the sport in March 2021, only to relent shortly afterwards.

His troubles were not over, however, and Chimaev failed to make weight for the main event of UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in Las Vegas in September 2022. He missed the welterweight non-title fight limit of 171 pounds by seven and a half pounds and was replaced in the bout by Tony Ferguson.

Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland in a hastily-arranged fight at a higher weight class on the same card, but subsequently struggled to get a visa to enter the United States due to his association with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

That led to Chimaev moving to Abu Dhabi and taking out citizenship in the UAE, and the fighter credited U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House for the fact that he was granted a new visa to compete there earlier this year.

"Everyone knows I didn't have the visa (before)," Chimaev said when asked at a recent open workout why he had not fought in the U.S. in recent years. "That's why I (only fought) in Abu Dhabi. Now, Donald Trump is here, so we go for a fight."

Between Chimaev and what once seemed like his destiny is du Plessis, whose awkward, walk-forward style defies definition.

"He (Chimaev) is so certain he’s becoming world champion, and I’m here to say no," du Plessis said. "There’s no way you’re becoming world champion while I’m the champion. It’s going to be interesting to see."