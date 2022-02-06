China to boost supply of Winter Games panda mascot souvenirs

BEIJING: China will increase the supply of merchandise featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the organising committee said on Sunday (Feb 6).

The announcement came as Chinese media and Internet users reported difficulty in purchasing souvenirs in the likeness of the chubby panda in a hard, transparent body suit. Many had queued for hours in cold weather outside a flagship store in Beijing but failed to get the soft toys and other decorations.

"We are paying close attention to this problem ... we are coordinating (with factories) to increase supply of Bing Dwen Dwen," Zhao Weidong, a spokesman of the Beijing Olympics organising committee, told a news conference.

Zhao said the tight supply of Bing Dwen Dwen was partly because the manufacturing plants were shut down for the week-long Lunar New Year, which overlaps with the Olympics.

"This issue reflects the popularity of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and also demonstrates the achievement of engaging 300 million Chinese in winter sports."