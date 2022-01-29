China reports jump in COVID-19 cases among Olympic athletes, officials

BEIJING: Daily COVID-19 infections among athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics jumped to 19 on Friday (Jan 29) from two a day earlier, as Games organisers warned of more cases in coming days.

Including the athletes and officials, 36 Games-related personnel were found to be infected - 29 when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven already in the "closed-loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, the organising committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are now just going through the peak period of people arriving in China and therefore we expect to see the highest numbers at this stage," the Games' medical chief, Brian McCloskey, told a news conference.

Organisers are "confident" in their system of COVID-19 prevention, and infections are unlikely to leak out into the public, McCloskey said.