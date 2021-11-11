Logo
China deploys graft inspectors to oversee Beijing Winter Games
A woman walks past the Beijing 2022 logo that is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China on Nov 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

11 Nov 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 01:42PM)
BEIJING: China's anti-graft watchdog has set up a special team to supervise the Beijing Winter Olympics to ensure the Games are free from bribery, drugs, the spread of COVID-19 and other risks, the commission said on Thursday (Nov 11).

President Xi Jinping has said he wants the Beijing Winter Games, which run from Feb 4 to Feb 20, to be "green, inclusive, open and corruption-free", signalling an aim to boost the Asian giant's soft power by showcasing a well-run Games.

The powerful graft-busting Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement it had set up a special team to oversee COVID-19 prevention measures, which include limiting participants to a "bubble" throughout the Games.

The team will also monitor for corruption in the selection and promotion of athletes and event officials, and for inappropriate expenses, it said.

Graft inspectors have been deployed to various departments within China's national sports authority, including units in charge of anti-doping and finance, each of which must provide a daily report to the team.

Xi has made stamping out corruption a signature policy of his tenure as leader.

Source: Reuters/jt

