Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing

China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing

Athletes attend a non-completion training at the National Biathlon Centre, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

27 Jan 2022 07:39PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will field the country's largest ever contingent of 176 athletes when it hosts next month's Beijing Winter Olympics, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Coached by a legion of foreigners, Team China will compete in every sport at a Winter Olympics for the first time during Feb. 4 to 20 Games.

China's guaranteed spot as the host nation in men's ice hockey had been in doubt due to concerns over the team's competitiveness but they were cleared to play in December.

Of China's 78 coaches, 51 are foreigners from countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, France and Japan.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us