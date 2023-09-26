China to host opening two events in 2024 Diamond League

The 2024 Diamond League will begin its 15-stop season with two meets in China, in Xiamen and Shanghai, in April while Brussels will stage the two-day season finale in September, organisers said on Monday.

Last year's Diamond League was also scheduled to have 15 meets but the Shanghai stop was cancelled after COVID-19 restrictions caused delays in the renovation of the venue.

Xiamen will host the opening event on April 20, a week before Shanghai returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for the following month before the U.S. stop, the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, returns to its traditional late May spot, having hosted the 2023 finale.

Oslo will kick off the European leg on May 30 with Stockholm hosting a meet three days later. The series will take a break in June to allow countries to hold Olympic qualifying trials.

Paris, Monaco and London will host meetings in July before the Paris Games begin later that month. The series will resume on Aug. 22 with the last leg taking place in Lausanne, Silesia, Rome and Zurich.

Brussels will host the final for the first time since 2019 and 11th time overall when it stages the meet from Sept. 13-14.

2024 Diamond League calendar:

Xiamen - April 20

Shanghai - April 27

Doha - May 10

Rabat - May 19

Eugene - May 25

Oslo - May 30

Stockholm - June 2

Paris - July 7

Monaco - July 12

London - July 20

Lausanne - Aug. 22

Silesia - Aug. 25

Rome - Aug. 29

Zurich - Sept. 5

Brussels - Sept. 13-14