China, India in same group for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup
28 Oct 2021 04:04PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:03PM)
Eight-time champions China and hosts India will be in the same group for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup following the draw ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The tournament will feature 12 teams for the first time, expanded from eight, and will be played across three venues in western India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6.

India and China will be joined by three-time winners Taiwan and debutants Iran in Group A, while Australia are in Group B with Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Defending champions Japan, who defeated Australia 1-0 in the 2018 final, are in Group C along with South Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The Asian Cup also serves as the continent's qualifying tournament for the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The top five teams, apart from co-hosts Australia, from the Asian Cup will secure direct qualification for the World Cup, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.

GROUPS

Group A: India, China, Taiwan, Iran

Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

