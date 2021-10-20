Logo
China lights Olympic flame in Beijing
The Olympic flame burns in a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The Olympic flame is transferred from a torch to a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Beijing Communist Party Secretary and President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee Cai Qi transfers the Olympic flame to a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a safety lantern to a torch at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A participant holds the Olympic flame in a safety lantern at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
20 Oct 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:16AM)
BEIJING : China lit its Olympic flame on Wednesday after the arrival of the ceremonial torch from Athens, ahead of Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February.

Beijing will host the Winter Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, becoming the first city to host both the summer and winter games, amid a COVID-19 pandemic that means overseas spectators will be excluded.

Beijing Communist Party chief Cai Qi lit a cauldron from a flame that left Athens on Oct. 19 and travelled to Beijing in a red lantern designed in the likeness of a Han Dynasty tomb artefact, carried by torchbearers decked in white.

The Olympic flame will be on display at Beijing's Olympic Park from Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

