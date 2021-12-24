China plans for Beijing Olympic bubble with no holes or hugs

BEIJING: February's Beijing Winter Olympics look set to be the strictest mass sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP Sport looks at what measures athletes and others can expect to face in the "bubble" and how that compares to last summer's virus-delayed Tokyo Games.

WHAT IS THE 'CLOSED LOOP'?

China, where the virus emerged towards the end of 2019, has pursued a "zero-COVID" strategy and is taking the same no-nonsense approach to the Feb 4 to 20 Olympics.

Organisers hope to limit the spread of infections and keep the Games running smoothly by cocooning almost every person involved in a "closed loop", effectively a big bubble containing thousands of people.

They will be in there from the moment that they land in the Chinese capital to the time they leave.

Unlike Tokyo, where for example media were able to leave the bubble after two weeks and venture into public, nobody will be able to leave the "closed loop" for the duration of the Beijing Games.

That includes for sleeping, eating and travel between the three Games areas, which are as far as 180km apart.

For example, people in the "closed loop" using high-speed railway between the Olympic zones will be kept in a separate train carriage.