Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

China to pull broadcast of Premier League matches over support for Ukraine - BBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

China to pull broadcast of Premier League matches over support for Ukraine - BBC

China to pull broadcast of Premier League matches over support for Ukraine - BBC

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2022 Everton players are draped in the Ukraine flags as they line up before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

04 Mar 2022 10:26PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese rights holders have told the Premier League they will not broadcast matches this weekend over the league's planned show of support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the BBC reported on Friday.

China is a close political ally of Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The Premier League said on Wednesday teams will show their support for Ukraine at games from March 5-7, with all 20 captains wearing special armbands in Ukrainian colours.

The league said fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game.

The screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us