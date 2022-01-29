Logo
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among related personnel
A staff member stands at the Zhangjiakou cluster train station inside a closed loop area designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zhangjiakou, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

29 Jan 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:16PM)
BEIJING : A total of 36 new COVID-19 infected were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Jan 28, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday.

Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.

A notice on the Games' official website said 29 were found among new airport arrivals, while seven were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

