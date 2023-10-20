China returns as Formula E drops Cape Town and Jakarta

China will return to Formula E next season with a round in Shanghai while Cape Town and Jakarta were absent from the all-electric championship's latest 16-race calendar published on Thursday.

China has not hosted Formula E since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the series will race for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit on May 25 and 26.

India's race in Hyderabad returns in February after its debut this year but Cape Town, another new race for 2023, no longer features in season 10.

Tokyo will host a race for the first time in March.

Formula E said a race scheduled for Jakarta on June 8 would not go ahead due to a clash with a campaigning period for Indonesia's presidential elections.

Local authorities and the sport were exploring the feasibility of racing in the city on a different date.

Italy's round could move from the streets of Rome to a permanent circuit because the new and more powerful Gen3 car had outgrown the narrow layout in the EUR district.

"Formula E will lead global motorsport next season as the only world championship to race in the three biggest markets of China, India and the USA," said series chief executive Jeff Dodds in a statement.

The season starts in Mexico City on Jan 13 and ends in London on July 21. Other races are in Diriyah (Saudi Arabia), Sao Paulo, Monaco, Berlin and Portland, Oregon.