China says US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation
A pedestrian walks past a countdown clock for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A delivery worker rides on an escalator past logos of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at a flagship souvenir shop in Beijing, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected in a mirror as he walks past the logo of the Beijing 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, November 30, 2021. Picture taken November 30, 2021 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
07 Dec 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 03:32PM)
BEIJING : China warned on Tuesday that a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics by U.S. government officials could harm two-way dialogue and co-operation in important areas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States' "plot" of trying to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to fail, leading to a loss of "moral authority and credibility".

China opposed the boycott and would take "resolute countermeasures", Zhao told a regular media briefing in the capital, Beijing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

