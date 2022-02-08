China's snowboard fans flock to buy panda boards, goggles

ZHANGJIAKOU, China: Canadian Mark McMorris may not have won gold in Monday's (Feb 7) slopestyle final but his decision to ride a snowboard adorned with a picture of a giant panda, a beloved national symbol in China, sparked an immediate shopping spree.

When asked about his board at a media conference on Monday, bronze medal winner McMorris said he created it for the Beijing Olympics without realising the Games mascot would be a happy-looking panda in a full-body ice shell that resembles an astronaut suit.

Souvenir shops have already sold out of the massively popular Olympic panda mascot, with customers waiting for hours in long queues only to go home empty-handed.

McMorris said pandas had always been his "spirit animal".

"I really wanted it to have a feel-good graphic and put a panda on it," said the Canadian boarder, who collaborated on the snowboard with Vermont-based snowboard manufacturing company, Burton.