China urges 'certain people' to stop 'malicious hyping' of tennis star Peng Shuai
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing on Nov 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Photo: TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via Reuters)
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has a virtual discussion with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in Lausanne, Switzerland on Nov 21, 2021. (Photo: IOC handout via Reuters/Greg Martin)
23 Nov 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:11PM)
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 23) that "certain people" should stop the "malicious hyping" and "politicisation" of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai, as foreign governments and organisations continue to raise questions around her well-being.

The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world No 1, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing and held a video call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday but the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said that this did not address or alleviate concerns about her wellbeing.

Amnesty International's China researcher Alkan Akad also told Reuters the video call did little to ease fears over Peng's well-being and that the IOC was entering "dangerous waters".

"This is not a diplomatic matter," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"I believe everyone will have seen she has recently attended some public activities and also held a video call with IOC president Bach. I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicisation."

Source: Reuters/gr

